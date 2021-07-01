NXT Breakout Qualifying Matches Confirmed For WWE 205 Live

WWE has announced that 205 Live on Friday night will feature the first two qualifying matches for the NXT Breakout tournament, which will feature 8 competitors and kickoff on the Tuesday 7/13 NXT episode. Andre Chase vs. Guru Raaj & Desmond Troy vs. Joe Gacy were announced for 205 Live.

Here is the full announcement issued by WWE today-

NXT Breakout Tournament comes to 205 Live

Emotions are sure to run high when four newcomers compete on 205 Live in a pair of NXT Breakout Tournament Qualifying Matches.

Just as it did during the Men’s and Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classics, 205 Live will make an exception to its typical 205-pound weight limit, and the prestigious NXT Breakout Tournament will instead take centerstage.

Guru Raaj, who nearly scored an incredible upset win against Finn Bálor during an edge-of-your-seat clash at Superstar Spectacle in January, will take on the arrogant Andre Chase. Chase recently claimed that he should be considered the “No. 1 seed” in the tournament.

And in a bout that seems likely to feature a clash of styles, the ultra-athletic Desmond Troy is set to tangle with no-nonsense brawler Joe Gacy. Troy has been seen on NXT, Raw and SmackDown and will be colliding with Gacy in a WWE ring for the first time, though the two competitors have matched up at other stops.

The inaugural NXT Breakout Tournament in 2019 featured several competitors who went on to establish themselves as key players in NXT, including Bronson Reed, Cameron Grimes, Isaiah “Swerve” Scott, Dexter Lumis and more.

For Raaj, Chase, Troy and Gacy, the path to superstardom and a guaranteed championship opportunity goes through the purple brand!

Don’t miss your chance for a first look at the Superstars of tomorrow, as 205 Live streams Friday at 10/9 C on Peacock in the United States and WWE Network everywhere else!

