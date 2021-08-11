NXT Breakout Tournament Updates: First Finals Spot Confirmed

Odyssey Jones has earned his spot in the finals of the 2021 WWE NXT Breakout Tournament. Tonight’s NXT episode on the USA Network saw Jones defeat Trey Baxter in the first semi-finals bout.

Next week’s NXT show will feature Carmelo Hayes vs. Duke Hudson in the second semi-finals match. The winner will meet Jones in the finals, possibly at the Takeover 36 event on Sunday, August 22.

Baxter took to Twitter after the match and apologized for the loss. “I tried… I’m sorry. I’ll get em next time. @oshow94 might need some ice after that kick though. #NXTBreakout @WWENXT,” he wrote.

WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels took to Twitter after tonight’s match and gave props to both competitors. “@TreyBaxterWWE showed determination and ingenuity in this #NXTBreakout tournament, but @oshow94 used his size to punch his ticket to the finals!!! #WWENXT,” Michaels wrote.

Hayes also tweeted after Jones vs. Baxter and said he will probably see Jones in the finals. “Congrats @oshow94, first man to the finals [clapping hands emoji x 2] See you there probably! #NXTBreakout,” Hayes wrote.

Here are the updated brackets and pictures/videos from this week’s show-

ROUND 1

Duke Hudson defeated Ikemen Jiro

Carmelo Hayes defeated Josh Briggs Odyssey Jones defeated Andre Chase

Trey Baxter defeated Joe Gacy SEMI-FINALS

Duke Hudson vs. Carmelo Hayes

Odyssey Jones defeated Trey Baxter FINALS

Duke Hudson or Carmelo Hayes vs. Odyssey Jones

