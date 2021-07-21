NXT Breakout Tournament Updates From This Week’s Show

The first round of the 2021 WWE NXT Breakout Tournament continued during tonight’s NXT show as Odyssey Jones (fka Omari Palmer) defeated Andre Chase (fka Harlem Bravado) to advance.

Last week’s tournament opener saw Duke Hudson defeat Ikemen Jiro to advance.

The first round will continue next week with Carmelo Hayes vs. Josh Briggs. After that there will be just one more first round match – Joe Gacy vs. Trey Baxter, which should take place on the August 3 episode.

The winner of the Breakout Tournament will receive a title shot of their choosing.

Triple H took to Twitter after tonight’s tournament match and praised Jones.

“@oshow94 with a definitive #NXTBreakout performance. This year’s tournament continues to highlight #WWENXT’s newest talent!!! #WeAreNXT,” he wrote.

Stay tuned for more on the 2021 NXT Breakout Tournament.