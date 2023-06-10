NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes & Trick Williams Appear On WWE SmackDown

The trend of WWE Superstars appearing in NXT and NXT Superstars appearing in WWE continues.

On WWE Friday Night SmackDown this week, Baron Corbin lost his Money In The Bank Qualifying Match against Butch due to a distraction from a pair of familiar faces to NXT fans.

NXT World Champion Carmelo Hayes and his sidekick, Trick Williams, appeared in the crowd during the show.

After the match, Corbin would go on to confront the two, only to get beat down by the NXT duo in a big pull-apart segment.

Check out video footage of this segment via the tweet embedded below courtesy of the official WWE Twitter feed.