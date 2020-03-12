NXT Championship Celebration To Take Place Next Week

Next week’s WWE NXT episode on the USA Network will feature a special celebration for NXT Champion Adam Cole.

The Undisputed Era will be celebrating next week as the leader of the group is about to become the longest-reigning NXT Champion of all time.

Cole is currently into his first reign as NXT Champion. He won the strap back on June 1, 2019 from Johnny Gargano at the “Takeover: XXV” event. WWE recognizes his title reign at 284 days and counting. WWE recognizes Finn Balor’s NXT Title reign as 292 days and Adrian Neville’s (PAC) NXT Title reign as 286 days. Cole will pass Balor late next week and likely won’t defend again until the “Takeover: Tampa Bay” event on Saturday, April 4 during WrestleMania 36. He’s expected to defend against The Velveteen Dream that night.

As noted, next Wednesday’s NXT episode will air live from the usual venue, the NXT Arena at Full Sail University in Winter Park, FL. This week’s episode aired from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando for the first time ever because of a non-WWE event that the school hosted for their Hall of Fame Week at the Full Sail Live venue. WWE previously announced Mercedes Martinez vs. Candice LeRae for next week’s NXT episode, with the winner earning the fourth spot in the six-woman Ladder Match at the “Takeover: Tampa Bay” event.

Below is WWE’s announcement on Cole’s NXT Championship Celebration: