NXT Championship Match Confirmed To Open Super Tuesday 2, Adam Cole Comments On Last Night’s Match

WWE has confirmed that next week’s Adam Cole vs. Finn Balor match for the vacant NXT Championship will open the NXT Super Tuesday 2 broadcast. As reported before, the match was made due to last night’s Iron Man match ending in a tie between Balor and Cole.

Cole tweeted after last night’s tie and wrote:

“I’m tired. I’m sore. I’m confident that next week is my night. And it won’t take me 60 mins. Cya soon ‘prince’ #AdamColeBayBay #TwoTimeChamp”

Mercedes Martinez vs. Rhea Ripley in the Cage Match may main event next Tuesday’s show. Other rumored matches are Austin Theory vs. Bronson Reed and NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar vs. “Swerve” Scott.

Here is the full WWE announcement on Balor/Cole next week-

Finn Bálor and Adam Cole to collide at NXT Super Tuesday II for NXT Championship Sixty minutes weren’t enough to decide a new NXT Champion thanks to Adam Cole’s miraculous final, buzzer-beating fall on NXT Super Tuesday. Now Cole will go one-on-one with Finn Bálor in sudden-death fashion to kick off NXT Super Tuesday II next Tuesday night. Bálor had seemingly all but clinched his second NXT Championship, striking at the perfect time with a Coup de Grace on Tommaso Ciampa and pinning The Blackheart with less than 20 seconds left to take a 2-1-1-1 lead over the other three competitors. Cole then burst back into the ring, blindsiding The Prince with the Last Shot and pinning him just before time expired to finish in a 2-2 tie. Following the dead heat conclusion, both men staked their claim to the NXT Title in a tumultuous scene that prompted William Regal’s arrival. The NXT General Manager ruled immediately that Bálor and Cole — owners of the two longest NXT Title reigns in history — will face off in a one-fall bout next week to definitively crown an NXT Champion. Which man will earn the black-and-gold brand’s top prize? Find out on NXT Super Tuesday II next Tuesday at 8/7 C on USA Network!