NXT Championship Match To Air With No Commercials This Wednesday

Wednesday’s WWE NXT New Year’s Evil main event will air uninterrupted on the USA Network.
WWE announced this evening that Kyle O’Reilly vs. NXT Champion Finn Balor for the title will air with “non-stop, bell-to-bell action” as the first main event of 2021.
The New Year’s Evil special edition of NXT will air this Wednesday night on the USA Network, taking place live from the Capitol Wrestling Center at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL. Below is the current card:
Host: Dexter Lumis
NXT Title Match
Kyle O’Reilly vs. Finn Balor (c)
NXT Cruiserweight Title Match
Gran Metalik vs. Santos Escobar (c)
Last Woman Standing Match
Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Gonzalez
Fight Pit
Tommaso Ciampa vs. Timothy Thatcher
Karrion Kross with Scarlett vs. Damian Priest
Xia Li and Boa return from their transformation