NXT Confirmed For The WWE PC This Week

It’s now official that this Wednesday’s WWE NXT episode on the USA Network will air live from the WWE Performance Center due to the coronavirus pandemic.

WWE’s NXT ticket website confirmed today that this week’s show will air from the Performance Center, and that there will be no crowd in attendance as “only essential personnel” are allowed. You can read their full statement below:

“This Wednesday night, NXT will air live as regularly scheduled and emanate from WWE’s training facility in Orlando, Florida with only essential personnel in attendance. The event was originally scheduled at Full Sail Live. Refunds are available at point of purchase.”

It’s believed that upcoming NXT episodes will continue to air from the Performance Center after Full Sail University recently banned events through April due to the COVID-19 outbreak. NXT could return to the NXT Arena at Full Sail Live during the first week of May, but that hasn’t been confirmed.

Last Wednesday’s NXT episode aired from the WWE Performance Center due to Full Sail needing the venue for a non-WWE school function. Fan were allowed into last Wednesday’s NXT episode due to a Fan Appreciation Night theme, but that won’t be the case for this week. Friday’s SmackDown ended up airing from the PC, and tonight’s RAW is also airing from the facility, due to changes forced by the coronavirus pandemic. F4Wonline.com recently reported that WWE officials are moving forward with the idea that the Performance Center will be the site of every NXT event, with no fans allowed in, for at least the next month. The same could go for RAW and SmackDown events, but WWE has not confirmed that.

Stay tuned for updates on WWE changed related to the coronavirus pandemic. Below is the current line-up for this week’s NXT on the USA Network:

* Candice LeRae vs. Mercedes Martinez in a Takeover Ladder Match qualifier

* NXT Champion Adam Cole celebrates his title reign