El Latino está en la casa baby!!!!

NXT Cruiserweight Champion to defend title in Houston

The two UK names for the Fatal 4-Way Match at WWE Worlds Collide have been announced! On Saturday Jan 25, Jordan Devlin and Travis Banks will join Isaiah “Swerve” Scott against Angel (aka Humberto) Garza. The incumbent defeated Lio Rush last December, and became the first Mexican NXT Cruiserweight champion in WWE. That makes for a dense Latino Royal Rumble weekend, with Andrade defending the United States Champion title against Humberto Carrillo on Sunday.

Want to make it even more adrenaline dense from a different sport? Have a go at https://apuestas-caballos.com/apuestas-de-caballos-en-nueva-jersey/, before getting back to the squared circle.

The second Worlds Collide, produced by WWE for their NXT and NXT UK brands, will be hosted by the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, and will stream live on the WWE Network. “Swerve” came out on top in the Triple Threat Match on Jan 16, against Tyler Breeye and Lio Rush. No joy for Rush, who was hoping for a chance to regain the title he had lost to the Latino rising star a month earlier. Garza’s reign is still green but most savy PW guys are pretty sure he will retain. He certainly believes so, showinf off in high spirits and bursting with energy. Love might have something to do it: everyone remembers how the first thing Garza did, a few minutes after grabbing the Cruserweight title, was to lead his girlfriend, Zaide Lozano, on the ring and kneel in front of her to propose.

There must have been many hearts broken in that moment, for sure. As for the Angel, he seems more interested in his defeated rival’s broken heart, if we are to judge by a recent cheeky remark on Twitter: “.. o and stop crying little boy… Do you want an opportunity?? Go back to the line because… YOU LOST IT, YOU’RE NOT AT #WORLDSCOLLIDE”. Clearly targeting Lio Rush, who in his turn had been commenting bitterly on his defeat and his rival, on Jan 17. Curiously, a day before Lio had released his new music video “Never hitting the ground”. Hit he did, but the song is all over his Twitter, sending out the message loud and clear. “I’ll stick around”.

Isaiah “Swerve” Scott, who snatched Lio’s opportunity from him, is the ring name of Stephon Strickland from Tacoma, Washington. A former MLW World Heavyweight Champion, Evolve Champion and CZW World Heavyweight Champion, Swerve has a name also for his past in Lucha Underground, where he performed under the name Killshot. In recent weeks he has lined up a series of victories.

What about the UK guys? NXT UK TV streamed their victories in York on Jan 23. Travis Banks, who got the upper hand on The Brian Kendrick to qualify for Houston, is actually a kiwi, a red-bearded multitalent who has practiced karate, amateur wrestling and Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu. Once he even represented New Zealand in sumo wrestling at the World Combat Games in Beijing. Fourth at this poker is the Irishman, Jordan Devlin, who defeated Ligero to earn his ticket for Worlds Collide.