NXT Cruiserweight Championship Match And More Confirmed For Next Week

Five big matches have been announced for next week’s WWE NXT episode on the USA Network.

The main event for next Wednesday will see NXT Champion Finn Balor team with Kyle O’Reilly to face NXT Tag Team Champions Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch in a non-title match. This match was made after Balor went to NXT General Manager William Regal and asked for a match against Lorcan and Burch, so he can take them out before his upcoming title defense against Pete Dunne. Regal told him to find a partner and the match would be made, which led to Balor calling on O’Reilly to join him.

Next week’s NXT show will also see Curt Stallion finally get his NXT Cruiserweight Title shot from Santos Escobar. Stallion won a Fatal 5 Way on WWE 205 Live back on November 13 to become the new #1 contender to Escobar. The match was finally made after a segment on tonight’s show, which saw Escobar taunt Lucha House Party ahead of their upcoming Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic quarterfinals match against Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde. Lucha House Party hit the ring but were triple teamed until Stallion made the save. Legado del Fantasma later interrupted Stallion and Lucha House Party during a backstage segment as Escobar promised to expose Stallion as a rookie, and embarrass him next week with the title on the line.

These two matches join the previously announced Men’s & Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic matches for next Wednesday. Below is the updated line-up:

* Kyle O’Reilly and NXT Champion Finn Balor vs. NXT Tag Team Champions Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch in a non-title match

* NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar defends against Curt Stallion

* Men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Quarterfinals: The Grizzled Young Veterans (James Drake, Zack Gibson) vs. Leon Ruff and Kushida

* Men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Quarterfinals: Drake Maverick and Killian Dain vs. MSK (Wes Lee, Nash Carter)

* Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic First Round: Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez vs. Aliyah and Jessi Kamea

Stay tuned for more on next week’s NXT episode. Below are a few related shots from tonight: