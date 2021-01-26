NXT Cruiserweight Championship Match Cancelled?

It looks like the WWE NXT Cruiserweight Title match may have been pulled from tomorrow’s NXT episode on the USA Network. It was announced last week that this week’s show would see Santos Escobar defend the NXT Cruiserweight Title against Curt Stallion. The official NXT preview has been posted for tomorrow’s show and that match is nowhere to be found.

Stallion earned a future title shot from Escobar after winning a Fatal 5 Way on WWE 205 Live back in November. He recently responded to a fan on Twitter who asked when the title match would happen. The fan noted that Stallion became the #1 contender back in November, but Stallion cleared things up.

“Excellent question, Jhanlit. To answer: 1. I never won a number 1 contenders match. The match I won was for a future cruiserweight championship opportunity at any time. 2. I’m treating this like my own personal “money in the bank contract.” When the time is right, I’ll cash in,” Stallion explained.

Stay tuned for more on tomorrow’s NXT show and the status of the Cruiserweight Title match. The following matches are still official for the show:

* Kyle O’Reilly and NXT Champion Finn Balor vs. NXT Tag Team Champions Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch in a non-title match

* Men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Quarterfinals: The Grizzled Young Veterans (James Drake, Zack Gibson) vs. Leon Ruff and Kushida

* Men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Quarterfinals: Drake Maverick and Killian Dain vs. MSK (Wes Lee, Nash Carter)

* Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic First Round: Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez vs. Aliyah and Jessi Kamea