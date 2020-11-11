NXT Cruiserweight Championship To Be Defended Tonight

Jake Atlas vs. WWE NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar has been announced for tonight’s NXT episode on the USA Network.

The title will be on the line in the match. The bout was made after Legado del Fantasma helped Escobar defeat Atlas in a non-title match at Halloween Havoc on October 28, and then Atlas attacked the group, mainly Raul Mendoza, in the parking lot last Wednesday. As seen below, WWE just released video of Atlas attacking Joaquin Wilde in the parking lot before tonight’s show.

Here is the updated line up for tonight’s episode-

-Toni Storm vs. Candice LeRae

-Xia Li vs. Raquel Gonzalez

-Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch defend the NXT Tag Team Championships against Breezango

-Johnny Gargano defends the NXT North American Championship against a mystery opponent

-Santos Escobar defends the Cruiserweight Championship against Jake Atlas