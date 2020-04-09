NXT Cruiserweight Tournament Update, Adam Cole Comments On Velveteen Dream, Mauro Ranallo, Killer Kross Teaser

– WWE NXT Champion Adam Cole appeared for a pre-taped segment during this week’s NXT episode on the USA Network, as seen below. Cole mocked The Velveteen Dream for his win over Bobby Fish last week, and warned Dream that if he keeps pushing it, Cole will end Dream’s Experience and end his title aspirations. There’s no word yet on when Dream vs. Cole for the title will take place, but we’ll keep you updated.

– The tournament to crown an Interim WWE NXT Cruiserweight Champion has been confirmed to begin during next Wednesday’s NXT episode on the USA Network. NXT General Manager William Regal will be announcing participants on more details on the tournament in the coming days. As noted, Regal appeared on WWE’s The Bump to announce that he was holding the tournament because NXT Cruiserweight Champion Jordan Devlin is stuck in the UK, unable to defend his title.

On a related note, Mauro Ranallo called this week’s NXT episode by himself. There was no mention of Nigel McGuinness or WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix. Mauro confirmed during the broadcast that the Interim Cruiserweight Title tournament will begin next week.

– Another “coming soon” teaser vignette for Impact Wrestling star Killer Kross aired during this week’s WWE NXT episode on the USA Network. You can see a GIF from the promo below. It’s believed that the promos have featured the voice of Kross’ girlfriend who also signed with WWE for NXT, Scarlett Bordeaux. This week ‘s promo featured a sign that said the end is near, indicating we will see Kross make his official debut soon.