NXT Dark Match Result From Pre-TakeOver

– The dark match before tonight’s WWE NXT “Takeover: WarGames 2020” event at the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando saw Legado del Fantasma (NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar, Raul Mendoza, Joaquin Wilde) defeat August Grey, Curt Stallion and Ashante “Thee” Adonis in six-man action. There’s no word on if this match will air.
