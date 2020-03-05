NXT Dark Match Results, New NXT Teaser Vignettes, Rhea Ripley

– This week’s WWE NXT episode on the USA Network featured a pre-recorded segment with NXT Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley visiting Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, which is the venue for WrestleMania 36. You can see video from the segment below. Ripley previewed her WrestleMania 36 title defense against Charlotte Flair and said she knows she has to beat the best to become the best, and that’s what she will do on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Flair and Ripley did not appear live on this week’s RAW or NXT, but they should be back on live TV soon to further the feud on the Road to WrestleMania 36.

– The first dark match before tonight’s NXT show from the NXT Arena at Full Sail University in Winter Park, FL saw Damian Priest defeat EVOLVE star Liam Gray. The second pre-show dark match saw Jorge Bolly, Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde defeat Kushida, Tehuti Miles and Tyler Breeze in six-man action.

– Tonight’s NXT episode on the USA Network saw two new teaser promos for the new Superstar that is scheduled to debut soon. There’s still no word yet on who the debut is for, but speculation is that these will lead to the debut of former Impact Wrestling star Killer Kross, who signed with WWE earlier this year. WWE tweeted these two GIFs from tonight’s teaser promos: