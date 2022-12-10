NXT Deadline Lineup For Tonight: Live Results Coverage At PWMania.com

The final WWE NXT premium live event goes down tonight.

WWE NXT Deadline emanates from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida this evening, featuring a five-match lineup.

On tap for tonight’s show is the men’s and women’s Iron Survivor Challenge, the NXT Championship showdown between Bron Breakker and Apollo Crews, the NXT Tag-Team Championship contest pitting Pretty Deadly against The New Day, as well as Alba Fyre vs. Isla Dawn.

Things get started with the WWE NXT Deadline Kickoff Show at 7:30pm EST. / 4:30pm PST.

