NXT Great American Bash And AEW Fyter Fest Previews For Tonight

NXT Great American Bash Night 2 will air on the USA Network tonight. The following has been announced-

-NXT Champion Adam Cole vs. North American Champion Keith Lee (Winner Takes All)

-Mia Yim vs. Candice LeRae (Street Fight)

-Johnny Gargano vs. Isaiah “Swerve” Scott

-El Legado Del Fantasma vs. Drake Maverick and Breezango

-Mercedes Martinez debuts

AEW Fyter Fest Night 2 will also air tonight, on TNT. AEW announced the following for the show-

-Joey Janela vs. Lance Archer

-SCU vs. Colt Cabana, Brodie Lee and Stu Grayson

-Nyla Rose vs. TBA

-Taz and Brian Cage interview

-Orange Cassidy vs. Chris Jericho

-The Butcher, The Blade, Lucha Bros vs. FTR and The Young Bucks

-World Tag Team Champions Kenny Omega and Adam Page vs. Private Party

Stay tuned to PWMania today for updates on both shows and join us for live PBP coverage at 8 PM Eastern Time tonight.