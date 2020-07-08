NXT Great American Bash And AEW Fyter Fest Previews For Tonight

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

NXT Great American Bash Night 2 will air on the USA Network tonight. The following has been announced-

-NXT Champion Adam Cole vs. North American Champion Keith Lee (Winner Takes All)
-Mia Yim vs. Candice LeRae (Street Fight)
-Johnny Gargano vs. Isaiah “Swerve” Scott
-El Legado Del Fantasma vs. Drake Maverick and Breezango
-Mercedes Martinez debuts

AEW Fyter Fest Night 2 will also air tonight, on TNT. AEW announced the following for the show-

-Joey Janela vs. Lance Archer
-SCU vs. Colt Cabana, Brodie Lee and Stu Grayson
-Nyla Rose vs. TBA
-Taz and Brian Cage interview
-Orange Cassidy vs. Chris Jericho
-The Butcher, The Blade, Lucha Bros vs. FTR and The Young Bucks
-World Tag Team Champions Kenny Omega and Adam Page vs. Private Party

Stay tuned to PWMania today for updates on both shows and join us for live PBP coverage at 8 PM Eastern Time tonight.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR