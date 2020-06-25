NXT Great American Bash Is Now A 2 Week Event

The Great American Bash will now be a two-week event on WWE NXT TV.

WWE announced during last night’s NXT episode on the USA Network that next Wednesday’s episode will be a special Great American Bash edition of NXT, featuring the first-ever NXT Strap Match with Roderick Strong vs. Dexter Lumis, a 2-on-1 mixed action Handicap Match with Aliyah and Robert Stone vs. Rhea Ripley (Ripley will join The Robert Stone Brand if she loses), and a Fatal 4 Way to crown a new #1 contender to NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai, featuring Tegan Nox vs. Dakota Kai vs. Candice LeRae vs. Mia Yim. WWE did not mention the Great American Bash extending into the July 8 episode, which will be headlined by the Winner Takes All match between NXT North American Champion Keith Lee and NXT Champion Adam Cole. However, WWE posted the official preview for Lee vs. Cole today and quietly mentioned that the Bash will continue into the July 8 episode. WWE also updated their original article on the Great American Bash today and mentioned it being a two-week event. That was not in the original article posted after NXT went off the air last night. WWE’s Great American Bash edition of NXT will go head-to-head with Night One and Night Two of AEW’s Fyter Fest edition of Dynamite on TNT.

It’s believed that the winner of the women’s Fatal 4 Way will challenge Shirai for her title on Night Two of the Great American Bash, but that has not been confirmed as of this writing. Below is WWE’s updated announcement on the Great American Bash edition of NXT: