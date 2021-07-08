NXT Great American Bash Ratings Report For 7/6

Tuesday’s live Great American Bash edition of WWE NXT drew 654,000 viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics. This is up 2.8% from last week’s episode, which drew 636,000 viewers. Last week’s show was the least-watched episode since the show moved to Tuesdays.

Tuesday’s NXT special drew a 0.18 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is up 38.5% from last week’s 0.13 rating in the key demo. This 0.18 rating represents 232,000 viewers in the 18-49 demo.

NXT faced strong competition from the NBA Finals on Tuesday night. The Milwaukee Bucks vs. Phoenix Suns game averaged 8.56 million viewers, which was up 13% from last year’s Game 1, according to ESPN.