NXT Great American Bash Set Reveal For Tonight

WWE has revealed the NXT Great American Bash set for tonight. Remember to join us here on PWMania.com for live coverage at 8 PM Eastern Time.

The set photo can be seen above. Here is video-

Love the set for #NXTGAB!!! Love the Statue of Liberty being on the stage! pic.twitter.com/rqmCcDA7WI — Kenny Majid – A Kenny For Your Thoughts (@akfytwrestling) July 6, 2021

Here is the Great American Bash line up for tonight-

* NXT Champion Karrion Kross And Johnny Gargano To Meet Face-To-Face

* Isaiah “Swerve” Scott and Hit Row To Host A Championship Cypher

* LA Knight (c) vs. Cameron Grimes (Million Dollar Title Match, Grimes Must Serve As Knight’s Butler If He Loses)

* MSK (c) vs. Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher (NXT Tag Team Titles Match)

* Indi Hartwell and Candice LeRae (c) vs. Io Shirai and Zoey Stark (NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles Match)

* Adam Cole vs. Kyle O’Reilly