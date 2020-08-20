NXT Head Writer Gives Notice And Leaves

NXT head writer Joe Belcastro has reportedly left WWE.

It was noted on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio episode that Belcastro gave his notice to the company. He is reportedly gone from WWE already.

Belcastro was first hired as a writer in September 2013, to work on WWE TV and WWE Network programming. He was promoted to lead writer and a producer of WWE TV and Network programming in February 2016. He was then promoted to the role of Vice President of Television Creative in February 2019. Belcastro’s LinkedIn profile notes that the February 2019 promotion had him working as lead writer, showrunner, producer and talent development for WWE TV and WWE Network programming.

Credit: Wrestling Observer Radio/Ringside News