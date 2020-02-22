NXT House Show Notes: Dory Funk Jr. Appears, Emily Andzulis Debuts, & More

– Last night’s WWE NXT live event in Ocala, Florida saw the in-ring debut of Emily Andzulis, who previously won The Rock’s Titan Games on NBC. She also trained at the Jacobs-Prichard Wrestling Academy owned by Kane and Dr. Tom Prichard in Knoxville, Tennessee. Andzulis teamed with Rita Reis and Catalina Garcia for a loss to MJ Jenkins, Deonna Purrazzo and Indi Hartwell in Ocala last night. WWE announced Emily’s signing back on January 14 with the same class of WWE Performance Center recruits that included Mercedes Martinez, Jake Atlas, and other athletes.

Friday’s live event in Ocala also saw Aja Smith debut as a referee. Aja is former indie women’s wrestler Aja Perera, a former SHINE Nova Champion and SHINE Tag Team Champion. It was confirmed earlier this month via WWE Performance Center video that WWE had signed her to work as a referee, and she was touted as the first full-time African American female referee for the company.

Aja tweeted before last night’s debut in Ocala and wrote, “First match [sparkles emoji] [zebra emoji] #nxtocala #BeTheChange#BlackGirlMagic”

She wrote in another tweet, “[sparkles & purple heart emojis] I was raised to give 110% in anything I do. I gotta ways to go and learn, but I won’t disappoint y’all!”

As always when WWE is in Ocala, hometown star and WWE Hall of Famer Dory Funk Jr. appeared. Funk plugged an upcoming charity event with The Steiner Brothers and was then interrupted by Cal Bloom. Jeet Rama made the save and then defeated Bloom in a singles match.

Below are a few related shots from last night’s NXT show in Ocala:

