NXT Injury Report For This Week 3/12

Above is the latest WWE NXT Injury Report video with Matt Camp, featuring updates on NXT Superstars from this week’s episode.

The following injuries were announced coming out of this week’s NXT episode on the USA Network, which are usually part of the storylines for the most part:

* Johnny Gargano was taken to a local medical facility after taking the huge Air Raid Crash from Tommaso Ciampa through the announce table from up high on the perch. Camp said Gargano underwent tests and as suspected, he re-aggravated a previous neck injury. It was also believed that Gargano suffered lumbar damage

* Ciampa was treated after Gargano sent him crashing through a glass window in the back of the WWE Performance Center. He had shards of glass stuck to his body and they had to be removed

* NXT Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley was examined and suffered a possible fracture to her leg after taking the Figure Four on the ring post from WrestleMania 36 challenger Charlotte Flair. Ripley also suffered from significant pain in her throat area after being kicked by Flair’s high heel