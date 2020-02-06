NXT Injury Report On Ciampa, Cole & Breeze

Above is the latest WWE NXT Injury Report video with Matt Camp, featuring updates on NXT Superstars from this week’s episode.

The following injuries were announced coming out of this week’s NXT episode on the USA Network, which are usually part of the storylines for the most part:

* We noted earlier today at this link that Tommaso Ciampa appeared to suffer some sort of leg or knee injury. Camp noted that Ciampa injured his ankle during the six-man brawl/match with The Undisputed Era, adding that it’s too early to speculate on the severity of the injury. Ciampa will be re-evaluated and his status is “unknown” pending results of the follow-up evaluation

* NXT Champion Adam Cole suffered a laceration on his head during The Velveteen Dream’s surprise return and attack on The Undisputed Era. Cole needed 3 staples to close the wound, but he will not miss any ring time

* Tyler Breeze suffered lower back pain and stiffness from the pre-match attack and then the loss to NXT Cruiserweight Champion Jordan Devlin. Camp noted that his symptoms will be monitored