NXT Injury Report Video For This Week: Austin Theory & Lio Rush

Below is the latest WWE NXT Injury Report video with Matt Camp, featuring updates on NXT Superstars from this week’s episode. The following injuries were announced coming out of this week’s NXT episode on the USA Network, which are usually part of the storylines for the most part:

* Lio Rush was treated for a possible fracture of his nose and orbital bone after losing to NXT Cruiserweight Champion Jordan Devlin. Camp said Rush would undergo further examination once his symptoms subside

* Austin Theory was in obvious pain following the brutal ringside assault by Tommaso Ciampa. Camp said Theory was treated for back contusions, which you can see in the video, and spasms. Theory vs. Ciampa is still scheduled for next Wednesday’s NXT episode.