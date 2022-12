NXT Level Up Results (12/2/22): Thea Hail vs. Sol Ruca, Tavion Knight Makes His Debut

The latest episode of NXT Level Up aired on Peacock on December 2nd 2022. The show was taped back on November 29th at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

This week’s show featured a highly anticipated match up between Thea Hail and Sol Ruca. Hail and Ruca squared off in the main event.

Newcomer, Tavion Knight made his NXT Level Up debut on the show as he faced Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo.

Here are the full results and highlights for the December 2nd edition of NXT Level Up: