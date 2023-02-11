NXT Level Up Results – February 10, 2023

Kale Dixon vs. Tank Ledger

Kale Dixon got the best of Tank Ledger in an early exchange as the match started. Ledger worked the arm of Dixon powering him down to the mat. Dixon chopped the chest of Ledger only to be met with a clothesline and a slam which gained Ledger a near fall.

Dixon stomped Ledger to the mat and applied a chinlock working down Ledger. Ledger rallied, slamming Dixon to the mat and followed this up with a running powerslam for the win.

Winner: Tank Ledger

Lash Legend vs. Dani Palmer

Lash Legend drove Dani Palmer into the corner and attempted a backdrop which Palmer avoided and nailed a headscissors which did not take down Legend. Palmer attempted a crossbody but was caught by Legend and was dropped to the mat.

Legend slams Palmer into the ring apron and followed up with a leg drop. Back in the ring, Legend worked on the neck of Palmer. Palmer escaped hit a jawbreaker and an enziguri which rocked Legend.

Palmer attempted to put Legend away but Legend dropped Palmer in the center of the ring for the victory.

Winner: Lash Legend

Axiom vs. Scrypts

Scrypts landed on his feet avoiding a snapmare takedown from Axiom but Axiom hit a shoulder block which did take Scrypts to the mat. Scrypts attempted a springboard but Axiom caught Scrypts with a kick. Axiom looked to fly but Scrypts cut Axiom off with a modified crossbody.

Scrypts applied a headlock to wear down Axiom but Axiom chopped the chest of Scrypts hit a corner dropkick and a middle rope crossbody for a near fall. Axiom attempts a top rope move but was pushed off by Scrypts who nailed a moonsault.

Scrypts was caught by Axiom who hit a northern lights suplex into a kick. Scrypts avoided a finish and went to the top once more but was hit in midair by a kick to the face by Axiom who quickly followed up with the running kick for the win.

Winner: Axiom