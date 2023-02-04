NXT Level Up Results – February 3, 2023

Sol Ruca vs. Lash Legend

Match starts off with a lock up then Sol Ruca backs Lash Legend into the crowd but Legend powers her way out and it’s a stalemate. Another go and Legend gets a side headlock and runs Ruca over with a shoulder. Ruca kips up and wants more. Sol tries a shoulder block but Lash won’t budge. Lash grabs the hair and we get an old school criss cross spot. Legend gets knocked down.

Sol gets a crossbody from the middle rope for two. Ruca gets a trip and transitions into a STF but Legend is able to crawl to the ropes to break and she dumps Ruca to the apron. Ruca slingshots back in and gets a sunset flip for two. Dropkick from Ruca but she gets drill as she tries a leap frog and Legend counters with a big boot to knock Ruca out of mid air.

Legend fires Ruca into the corner and then uses her knee to choke while using the ropes for added leverage. They fight over a backslide and Legend reverses by lifting Ruca off the mat and slamming her down for a two count. Legend goes to work on the shoulder and arm as the crowd tries to rally Ruca.

She responds by getting Legend on her shoulders and dropping her with an electric chair. They trade forearms & Ruca wins the exchange and runs wild with shoulder tackles. Front flip into a corner splash.

She tries a slam but Legend grabs the top rope to block. Sol ducks a pump kick and hits a superkick. That has Legend staggering near the corner and Sol Snatcher puts Legend away.

Winner: Sol Ruca

Backstage as Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen are interviewed. Jansen is too distracted by the women.

Javier Bernal vs. Oba Femi

Javier Bernal & Oba Femi lock up to starts this match off and Femi shoves Bernal on his ass. Femi works the arm and uses his power advantage. Press Slam from Femi and he benches Bernal while he has him up there. Bernal drops Oba throat first on the top rope and rains down hammer fists. He gets a trip that sends Femi into the top buckle.

That gets a one count. Bernal drops elbows and hits a basement dropkick. Bernal hooks a cobra clutch and keeps kicking at Femi to keep him down. Femi flips Bernal off and drops him with a backbreaker.

Femi with a spinebuster and a running uppercut in the corner. Same in the opposite corner. Javier goes to the eyes and gets a roll up with a handful of tights to score the win.

Winner: Javier Bernal

Tag Team Match

Josh Briggs & Brooks Jansen vs. Xyon Quinn & Bronco Nima

Bronco Nima starts with Brooks Jensen & Nima controls early with his power. Jensen gets a trip and Josh Briggs comes in without a tag. Xyon Quinn does get a tag and misses a splash. Jensen & Briggs run through some double team offense and hits a double uppercut on Quinn. Nima just comes in and boots Jensen to turn the tide.

Quinn with a tilt a whirl backbreaker followed by a splash. Nima in as he cuts Jensen off from making the tag and we get some taunting with Nima & Quinn. Nima drapes the leg across the back. Tag back to Quinn & Jensen is able to avoid a splash and crawls over for the hot tag.

Briggs runs wild and quickly tags back to Jensen. Jensen with a bear hug which lets Briggs hit a running boot for the win.

Winners: Josh Briggs & Brooks Jansen