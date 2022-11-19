NXT Level Up Results – November 18, 2022

Thea Hail vs. Dani Palmer

Dani Palmer shook the hand of Duke Hudson at ringside before taking down Thea Hail by the wrist early. Hail used the ropes to roll through and apply a wristlock of her own and followed this up with a springboard arm drag for a near fall.

Palmer kipped up to escape a rest hold which earned the respect of Hail. Palmer applied a abdominal stretch to Hail who escaped and hit a drop toe hold and an enziguri and fired up on Palmer with a springboard senton and spinning facebuster for the win.

Winner: Thea Hail

Dante Chen vs. Oba Femi

Oba Femi overpowered Dante Chen early before Chen applied a headlock to no effect as Femi dropped Chen with a backbreaker for a near fall. Femi applied a bearhug on Chen and sent Chen into the corner and followed up with an atomic drop for the two count. Chen had welts on his back as he escaped from the hold by working on the ribs and locking in a sleeper.

Femi rolled through but missed an elbow drop and Chen hit a springboard forearm and a Thunder Slap for a two count of his own. Chen not letting sleeping dogs lie quickly hit another Thunder Slap for the win.

Winner: Dante Chen

After the match they shake hands

Oro Mensah vs. Stacks

Oro Mensah worked on the arm of Stacks early then Stacks attempted to gain momentum but was cut off once more by Mensah. Stacks threw Mensah hard into the ropes and worked on the arm to take control and applied the armlock. Mensah as he hits a clothesline and forearms on Stacks.

Stacks attempted to elevate Mensah over the top rope but Mensah landed on the apron and hit a springboard dropkick. Mensah attempted to finish but was distracted by D’Angelo who had left the announce desk.

Mensah hit a kick on Stacks for a near fall but was hit by D’Angelo’s crutch while attempting a springboard off the ropes which allowed Stacks to hit a curb stomp knee for the win.

Winner: Stacks