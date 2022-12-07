NXT Level Up Spoilers For 12/9/2022

At the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida on Tuesday night, WWE taped matches for the next episode of NXT Level Up.

Prior to this week’s NXT Deadline go-home edition of NXT Level Up, the following matches took place for the December 9, 2022 episode of NXT Level Up.

NXT Level Up airs on WWE Network and Peacock TV every Friday night at 10/9c.

NXT LEVEL UP RESULTS (12/9/2022)

* Odyssey Jones def. Damon Kemp

* Trick Williams def. Ikemen Jiro

* Sol Ruca def. Valentina Feroz

* Rip Fowler & Jagger Reid def. Bronco Nima & Lucien Prince