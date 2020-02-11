NXT Match Announced For Wednesday

The first challenger for WWE NXT Cruiserweight Champion Jordan Devlin will be determined on Wednesday’s NXT episode on the USA Network.

WWE has announced that Wednesday’s episode will feature former champions Lio Rush and Angel Garza doing battle in a #1 contender’s match.

The winner will earn a future title shot from NXT UK’s Devlin, but there’s no word yet on when that title match will take place.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.