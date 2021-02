The non-title match between WWE NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar and Karrion Kross has been pulled from tonight’s show, according to PWInsider. The match is no longer listed on the WWE website, and is not being promoted with the other matches & segments for tonight’s show on social media.

Escobar vs. Kross was originally announced last week, and was still being promoted as recent as this afternoon. It’s worth noting that Kross and Escobar were not tweeting about the match today.