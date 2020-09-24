NXT Matches Announced For Next Wednesday Night

Johnny Gargano will team with wife Candice LeRae to take on NXT North American Champion Damian Priest and NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai in mixed tag action on next week’s NXT show, the final episode before Takeover on 10/4. This match will take place just days before Gargano vs. Priest and LeRae vs. Shirai at Takeover. Tonight’s NXT episode featured a backstage segment where Gargano and LeRae taunted Shirai during her backstage interview. Priest ended up attacking Gargano and making the save, which led to NXT General Manager William Regal making the match for next week. Gargano had attacked Priest earlier in the night following his win over Austin Theory. LeRae became the new #1 contender to Shirai earlier in the night, by winning the #1 Contender’s Battle Royal.

Next Wednesday’s go-home edition of NXT will also feature Shotzi Blackheart vs. Dakota Kai in singles action. The match was made after an altercation between the two competitors during tonight’s Battle Royal opener.