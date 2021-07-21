NXT Matches For Next Week, Episodes Confirmed For Syfy

It was confirmed during this week’s WWE NXT episode that the next two episodes will be airing on Syfy. As noted, NXT is being taped this week and moved from the USA Network to Syfy because of NBCUniversal airing The Olympics from Tokyo, Japan.
As of now, just the July 27 and the August 3 NXT episodes will air on Syfy.
WWE has announced three matches for next Tuesday’s NXT show – Pete Dunne and Oney Lorcan vs. Timothy Thatcher and Tommaso Ciampa, Josh Briggs vs. Carmelo Hayes in a Breakout Tournament first round bout, plus Bronson Reed vs. Adam Cole in the main event.
