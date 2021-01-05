NXT New Year’s Evil Promo, More On Xia Li And Boa Returning

– Below is the final promo for Wednesday’s New Year’s Evil edition of WWE NXT on the USA Network, the first show of 2021. As noted, the main event, Kyle O’Reilly vs. NXT Champion Finn Balor, will run with no commercials. Other matches announced for Wednesday include Gran Metalik vs. NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar, Raquel Gonzalez vs. Rhea Ripley in a Last Woman Standing match, Tommaso Ciampa vs. Timothy Thatcher in a Fight Pit bout, plus Karrion Kross vs. Damian Priest. The show will also see the returns of Xia Li and Boa following their recent transformation.

– Regarding the returns of Xia and Boa, WWE is teasing that we will learn more about the mystery figures who have led their recent punishment and training, the ShiFu master and the mystery hooded woman. WWE released the following teaser for the returns: