NXT No DQ Match For Next Week, New Tag Team On 205 Live

A No DQ match has been announced for next Wednesday’s WWE NXT episode.

The match will see The Brian Kendrick and Ariya Daivari face Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch under No DQ rules.

The match was announced on tonight’s WWE 205 Live episode. That show saw the two teams brawl before Kendrick and Daivari lost to Tony Nese and Mike Kanellis, the recent NXT team that debuted on live events. This was their tag team debut on 205 Live. Lorcan and Burch had earlier defeated The Singh Brothers, but were attacked by Daivari and Kendrick. This went back & forth on the show to set up the No DQ match.

As noted, Wednesday’s NXT episode will also feature Jordan Devlin defending the NXT Cruiserweight Title against #1 contender Lio Rush.

