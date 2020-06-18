NXT North American Championship And NXT Championship Matches Confirmed

The WWE NXT main event scene really picked up with an in-ring segment during tonight’s episode on the USA Network. NXT General Manager William Regal interrupted a segment with Finn Balor, Johnny Gargano, NXT North American Champion Keith Lee, and NXT Champion Adam Cole, to announce two big matches. Next week’s show will feature a NXT North American Title Triple Threat with Lee defending against Balor and Gargano.

The NXT North American Champion after next week’s Triple Threat will then go on to the July 8 episode to challenge Cole in a Champion vs. Champion Winner Takes All match. The winner of that July 8 main event will leave the show as the NXT Champion and the NXT North American Champion.

As noted, Karrion Kross and Scarlett also recently called out Cole as Kross has his eyes on the NXT Title. Kross was not mentioned during this in-ring segment, but earlier in the show Lee told Cole that Kross would not be the one to take the title from him. Lee ended that segment by smashing Scarlett’s hourglass on the ground.