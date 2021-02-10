NXT North American Championship Match No Longer Taking Place At TakeOver?

It looks like Kushida vs. WWE NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano has been nixed from Sunday’s “Takeover: Vengeance Day” event. Austin Theory took to Twitter tonight for an angle where he said he just left Gargano’s house, where he learned that “Mr. Takeover” will not be in action on Sunday.

“Gargano will not be there for Vengeance Day, and it’s all because of you, Kushida,” Theory said.

Theory then revealed that he will be facing Kushida on tomorrow’s NXT episode, which is the go-home episode for Takeover. Theory promised that Kushida will pay in the form of an “ass whooping and that is The Way.” WWE has not officially announced that Kushida vs. Gargano has been pulled from the Takeover card, but we will keep you updated.