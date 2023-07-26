NXT North American Title Match Announced For Great American Bash

You can officially pencil in a new championship contest for this Sunday night’s NXT special event.

On tonight’s NXT on USA show from Orlando, FL., the plans for the new NXT North American Championship bout at Great American Bash were announced.

After an opening segment with new NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio, and originally scheduled opponents for the title at Great American Bash, Mustafa Ali and Wes Lee, we learn that all three will battle in a triple-threat title tilt on Sunday night.

