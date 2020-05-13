NXT Notes For Tonight, Seth Rollins Plays “Paper, Rock, Scissors”, WWE Stock

– Below is a new “Rock, Paper, Scissors Battle” video from WWE AL An, featuring Seth Rollins. The Monday Night Messiah goes up against WWE AL An host Nathalie Mamo in a classic game of “Rock, Paper, Scissors.”

– WWE stock was down 3.65% today, closing at $41.47 per share after opening at $43.04. Today’s high was $43.35 and the low was $40.84.

– WWE has not announced Interim Cruiserweight Title tournament matches for tonight’s WWE NXT episode but it looks like Isaiah “Swerve” Scott will be in action for Group B. Scott vs. Jack Gallagher and El Hijo del Fantasma vs. Akira Tozawa are the final two Group B matches, while the final two Group A bouts are Jake Atlas vs. Tony Nese and Drake Maverick Kushida.

“Tonight is a must win, plain and simple… #NXTCruiserweight @WWENXT @WWE205Live @WWEonFOX @wwe @WWENetwork,” Swerve tweeted today.

In another teaser for tonight’s NXT episode, Shotzi Blackheart tweeted a photo of one of the tanks she uses for her entrance, and asked fans if they’d like to get a look at the “bigger beasts” she rides out of the ring. She wrote, “Who is watching @wwenxt tonight? This badass compact cutie of a tank gets me to the ring just fine but do you wanna see the bigger beasts I ride outside of NXT?”

There's no word yet on if Shotzi will be appearing tonight, but remember to join us for live NXT coverage at 8pm ET.