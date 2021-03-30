NXT Officially Moving To Tuesday Nights

WWE issued the following today to confirm that NXT is moving to Tuesdays on the USA Network.

The first NXT Tuesday episode will be on April 13, which is the first episode that will air after next week’s two night TakeOver: Stand & Deliver event.

The move to Tuesdays comes as a part of a multi-year contract extension between NXT and USA.

