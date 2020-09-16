NXT Opener For Tonight, Guests Announced For Next Week On The Bump

– The non-title match between NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai and Shotzi Blackheart will open tonight’s NXT broadcast on the USA Network.
– WWE has announced Paul Heyman, Jey Uso and NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar for next week’s edition of The Bump on the WWE Network and all digital platforms. The Bump airs at 10am ET each Wednesday.
