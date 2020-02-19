NXT And AEW Dynamite Previews For Tonight

– Tonight’s NXT episode on the USA Network will feature the following matches:
*Chelsea Green vs. Kayden Carter
*Roderick Strong vs. Velveteen Dream
*Lio Rush vs. NXT Cruiserweight Champion Jordan Devlin
There will also be more fallout from TakeOver Portland tonight.
– Tonight’s AEW Dynamite episode on TNT will feature the following:
*Jeff Cobb vs. Jon Moxley
*Cage Match: Wardlow vs. Cody
*Kenny Omega and Hangman defend AEW Tag Team Championships vs. Lucha Bros
*Tag Team Battle Royal for a championship shot at Revolution