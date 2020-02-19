NXT And AEW Dynamite Previews For Tonight

– Tonight’s NXT episode on the USA Network will feature the following matches:

*Chelsea Green vs. Kayden Carter

*Roderick Strong vs. Velveteen Dream

*Lio Rush vs. NXT Cruiserweight Champion Jordan Devlin

There will also be more fallout from TakeOver Portland tonight.

– Tonight’s AEW Dynamite episode on TNT will feature the following:

*Jeff Cobb vs. Jon Moxley

*Cage Match: Wardlow vs. Cody

*Kenny Omega and Hangman defend AEW Tag Team Championships vs. Lucha Bros

*Tag Team Battle Royal for a championship shot at Revolution