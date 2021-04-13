NXT Preview For Tonight (4/13)

Tonight’s NXT show on the USA Network will be the first to air in the new Tuesday night timeslot. It will feature fallout from TakeOver: Stand & Deliver.

WWE has announced the following for tonight:

-Fallout from TakeOver

-Post-match footage from Kyle O’Reilly vs. Adam Cole at TakeOver

-NXT Champion Karrion Kross opens the show

-NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez will speak

-Santos Escobar to defend the Cruiserweight Championship in a open challenge

-MSK to defend the Tag Team Championship against Drake Maverick & Killian Dain

-Franky Monet character will be introduced

-Leon Ruff vs. Isaiah “Swerve” Scott

-Dexter Lumis, Bronson Reed, Women’s Tag Team Champions Shotzi Blackheart & Ember Moon vs. North American Champion Johnny Gargano, Austin Theory, Candice Lerae, Indi Hartwell

Join us here on PWMania throughout the day for the latest on the show and join us for live PBP coverage at 8 PM Eastern Time.