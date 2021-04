WWE has announced just one match for tonight’s NXT – LA Knight vs. Dexter Lumis. Sarray will also make her debut on tonight’s show but her opponent has not been confirmed.

Here is the announced line up for tonight-

-L.A. Knight vs. Dexter Lumis

-Kyle O’Reilly to appear live

-Sarray makes debut

-KUSHIDA’s cruiserweight championship celebration

Stay tuned to PWMania for the latest on NXT and join us for full coverage at 8 PM Eastern Time.