NXT Preview For Tonight (7/6): Great American Bash

The NXT Great American Bash will air live tonight at 8 PM Eastern Time on USA Network.

WWE has announced the following for tonight:

* NXT Champion Karrion Kross And Johnny Gargano To Meet Face-To-Face

* Isaiah “Swerve” Scott and Hit Row To Host A Championship Cypher

* LA Knight (c) vs. Cameron Grimes (Million Dollar Title Match, Grimes Must Serve As Knight’s Butler If He Loses)

* MSK (c) vs. Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher (NXT Tag Team Titles Match)

* Indi Hartwell and Candice LeRae (c) vs. Io Shirai and Zoey Stark (NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles Match)

* Adam Cole vs. Kyle O’Reilly