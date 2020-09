The NXT Super Tuesday II episode will air live tonight on the USA Network. The following has been announced-

-NXT Championship Opener: Adam Cole vs. Finn Balor

-Cage Match Main Event: Rhea Ripley vs. Mercedes Martinez

-Roderick Strong vs. Killian Dain

-Bronson Reed vs. Austin Theory

8 PM Eastern Time.