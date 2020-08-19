NXT Preview For Tonight: Final Show Before TakeOver

NXT tonight will feature the final hype for the TakeOver: XXX event that takes place this Saturday night. The following has been announced:

-Keith Lee addresses Karrion Kross

-Pat McAfee and Adam Cole come face to face

-Legado del Fantasma vs. Isaiah “Swerve” Scott and Breezango

-Second Chance Qualifying Matches for the TakeOver Ladder Match: The Velveteen Dream vs. Finn Balor and Johnny Gargano vs. Ridge Holland

Join us tonight at 8 PM Eastern Time for live NXT coverage and stay tuned for more on the show.