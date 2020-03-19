NXT Production Notes For Wednesday’s Special Edition

The Triple H and Tom Phillips segments that aired on last night’s WWE NXT episode on the USA Network were filmed at the WWE TV studios in Stamford, CT, according to PWInsider. It was believed that they were filmed at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, but that’s not the case.

We noted before that the pre-recorded segments with Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano were filmed on Tuesday at the Performance Center. The interviews with NXT Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley and Finn Balor were also filmed on Tuesday.

Once the material was filmed with the various talents, the WWE production team worked “with a frenzy” to get the episode edited and put together in time for it to air at 8pm ET on the USA Network last night. It was said that the editing team literally went “down to the wire” and got the episode 100% completed not long before it was time to hit the air. The episode did not mention WrestleMania 36 airing over two nights from multiple locations because the content had already been taped before WWE made the decision and issued the press release on the WrestleMania changes.