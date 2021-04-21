NXT Ratings Report For 4/20

Tuesday’s live edition of WWE NXT on the USA Network drew 841,000 viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily. This viewership is up 4.5% from last week’s show, which drew 805,000 viewers for the episode with fallout from the NXT “Takeover: Stand and Deliver” event.

NXT ranked #27 on the Cable Top 150 this week with a 0.23 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This ranking is way down but the rating is up 4.6% from last week’s first Tuesday show, which ranked #8 with a 0.22 rating in the key demo. Cable was dominated last night by news coverage of the Derek Chauvin verdict. NXT ranked #7 among non-news shows last night.

NXT ranked #68 in viewership this week, tying with the 12am airing of CNN Newsroom. This is down from last week’s #60 ranking, which was also tied with a 9am airing of CNN Newsroom and Assembly Required.

This week’s NXT episode drew the best audience and the best 18-49 key demographic rating since the Halloween Havoc episode on October 28, which drew 876,000 viewers with a 0.25 rating in the key demo, up against AEW Dynamite. Tuesday’s NXT viewership is up 4.5% from last week, while the key demo rating is up 4.6% from last week’s show, which was the first NXT episode to air on Tuesday night. This week’s NXT viewership is up 26.5% from the same week in 2020, while the key demo rating is up 27.8% from the same week in 2020.